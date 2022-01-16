Dak Prescott insists he spiked the ball before the clock ran out

Posted by Charean Williams on January 16, 2022, 10:12 PM EST
Referee Alex Kemp said in a pool report that umpire Ramon George did everything correctly in spotting the ball. Quarterback Dak Prescott said he and the Cowboys did everything correctly to have time to spike the ball before the clock ran out.

“I thought I did (spike the ball in time),” Prescott said. “I didn’t hear what the ref said, what their announcement was. I just saw them running off the field and the Niners running on the field and celebrating, so understood what had happened.”

The Cowboys were out of timeouts with 14 seconds left when offensive coordinator Kellen Moore called for a quarterback draw to try to get close enough for a better play than a Hail Mary. Prescott ran 17 yards to the San Francisco 24, and the Cowboys scrambled to the line to try to spike the ball before time ran out. It didn’t happen.

The Cowboys snapped the ball with one second left and spiked it with no time left.

“We were going to get some yards and get down and clock it,” Prescott said. “It’s something we’ve practiced over and over again. Ran. Went and got some yards. Went down. As I was getting behind (center) Tyler (Biadasz), saw four seconds left. I thought there was obviously time to make sure everybody was set, and then honestly, just got hit from behind (by the umpire). Still, when I got up (under center), I saw two seconds. I thought I could get the snap and get it down before time expired. I’m not sure what happened other than that.”

Former NFL executive Scott Pioli criticized Prescott on Twitter for not handing the ball to the umpire to spot. “This is why coaches teach situational football!!” Pioli wrote. “The ball carrier CANNOT set the ball after the play! It’s why you teach players to HAND ball to official in hurry up. Everyone should know that rule and every team should be practicing it!!”

Prescott and the umpire bumped into each other as George tried to set the ball. Prescott said the Cowboys practice handing the ball to Biadasz.

“We’ve practiced it,” Prescott said. “You hand it to the center. The umpire, all he has to do is usually come in and tap the ball. Yeah, I mean, don’t necessarily know exactly why the hit happened, I guess. I knew he was going to come in and touch the ball. You can say, yeah, he needs to be closer to the ball or whatever. In hindsight, just tough. Yeah, tough to accept.”

Prescott spiked the ball, and, after a brief delay, Kemp announced the game was over.

“I’d like to get a play off, knowing everything that happened, thinking that I spiked the ball in time,” Prescott said. “That or not, yeah, I mean with the official getting in the way of the play as well. Tough. Tough. Just tough.”

  3. Dak is a bone head. The second he took off and ran you just knew they weren’t going to be able to clock it in time. What an embarrassing way to lose the game.

  4. The fact that there’s even discussion of this means Dak messed up. Should have downed the ball a couple of seconds earlier. Didn’t leave himself enough time for a clean undisputed spike.

  5. Truly amazing how many Cowboy players, coaches and officials want to blame everyone else for their own incompetence.
    Nobody in their right mind runs a quarterback draw with 14 seconds left and no time outs from that spot on the field.
    The coach responsible for calling that play should be fired.

  6. My question is why is Dak looking at the clock and not trying to get his team set for a quick spike???

  8. Yeah, that one is on Dak, not on McCarthy or Moore.

    Everybody knows the ref has to touch the ball before a play can be run.

  10. Dak Prescott is our generation’s Donovan McNabb. Pretty good and will rack up stats and meaningless wins but won’t win big games with inconsistency and poor situational awareness.

  11. It should come as no surprise that a team as undisciplined as the Cowboys would lose due to their lack of discipline.

  12. If Kellen Moore called that play, then I hope the Vikings take him off the HC interview list!

  16. They practice handing it to the center when it’s the official who has to place it? That pretty much says it all.

  17. In college football youbhave to have two or three seconds left on the clock to spike the ball see Miami-Fsu game as the latest example as he spiked it with like one second on the clock and refs ruled the game was over.

    Is it not the same rule for the NFL?

  19. I’m torn on if it would have been more or less embarrassing if he would have slung it into the end zone from 15 yards downfield instead sliding.

  21. You’d think $40mm per would get ya a QB that remembers your Centrr does not spot the ball, the umpire does

  22. Fantastic finish. Hilarious that Mccarthy actually thought they’d get bonus time. This is even funnier that Dakota thought he spiked it in time. The game is 60 minutes. You lost every second of it. No bonus for you.

  23. I’ma thrilled Dak had a truly mediocre game, highlighted by his “Thank you, Jesus”, touchdown run…meaning nothing at all. Especially to an atheist like me.

    At $40 million, $10 million, Dak is not elite, enjoy your stupid sleep number nonsense. Let your Jones-owner know, you are not elite.

  26. They had 3 hours to win the game and live up to the hype we have to constantly hear about them! Whining about this pathetic attempt at the end of the game is who they really are!

  28. Here come the excuses….. bad officiating… Zekes bad knee…..

    Never a Cowboys fault in Jerrys World.

  32. Dak’s over/under throws also played a big role, as did the many Cowboy penalties…
    Focus on the last pay is misplaced….

  33. Cowboys need to sign Nick Foles. Then Dak can learn from a qb that knows how to win playoff games and Superbowls.

    How does McCarthy keep his job after this disater?

  36. I was forming a good opinion of Prescott even though he played against mediocre competition. This game just showed me that he’s pretty much average.
    This game was going to get blown wide open with Aiyuk was wide open (this guy is going to be a monster next year). Of course Jimmy G had to reenact the Sanders miss. Niners kept letting the cowboys in and cowboys kept shooting themselves in the foot.

    Even a slightly better game by Jimmy would have meant a blow out of the cowboys.

    My God, Cowboys are a badly coached team. Here is Yak blaming the refs when he should not have run far and immediately handed the ball to the ref instead of giving to the center. How can they say they practiced it. If you are a cowboys fan you better hope they can McCarthy and ask him to take boy wonder with him.

  38. Watch replay. Dak, YOU spiked it AFTER clock hit 0:00. Your Center can’t decide where to mark ball. You immediately lost game the moment you ran down the middle

  39. What a ridiculously inept play call..HUH?? What.. Just go away and into the dustbin of all the other over hyped Jurrah Jones selfie with a gal 70 years younger teams. America’s team?? Not where I’m from

  40. @tikkanen10

    Donovan McNabb made it to five NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl. Dak Prescott has never been past the Divisional Round. McNabb has eight playoff victories, Prescott has one. Prescott has a LONG way to go for his postseason resume to be compared to Donnie Mac’s.

  41. Dak blaming the refs, saying the fans did a good job throwing trash at the refs. Just showing he’s all class…

  42. They just can’t admit they screwed up. McCarthy said the qb draw was “the right call”. Only he, Dak and Moore believe that. There’s another 7 billion people on Earth that think it was astonishingly stupid.

  43. It never would have been an issue had he gone down earlier. You can’t run a QB draw with that little time left. That’s just dumb. It’s terrible clock management. It’s not the officiating. The whining about the officiating is getting old.

