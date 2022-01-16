Dak Prescott on fans throwing debris at officials: Credit to them

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott can expect a trip to the principal’s office this week.

Prescott was angry after the Cowboys’ 23-17 loss to the 49ers in Sunday’s wild-card game, when the clock ran out on their comeback attempt. But he wasn’t nearly as angry as some fans were.

Prescott ran a quarterback draw with 14 seconds left, slid down at the San Francisco 24 and snapped the ball again with one second remaining. The game ended on a spike. He blamed umpire Ramon George aferward.

Some fans pelted the field with debris after referee Alex Kemp announced the game was over.

Prescott was asked about the fans’ actions postgame, but at first, the quarterback was led to believe the debris was being thrown at Cowboys players.

“No, I didn’t see that. That’s sad,” Prescott said initially. “I mean, you’re talking about a team, you’re talking about men who come out here every day of their lives and give everything to this sport, give everything to this game of football. Nobody wants to succeed more than we want to succeed. I understand fans and the word fan for fanatic. I get that. To know everything we put into this day in and day out, try our hardest. Nobody comes into the game wanting or expecting to lose. For people to react that way when you’re supposed to be a supporter and be with us through thick and thin, that’s tough.”

A reporter clarified to Prescott that the fans appeared to be upset at officials and were trying to hit the officiating crew as they ran off the field. Prescott changed his tune.

“Credit to them then. Yeah, credit to them. Credit. Credit to them,” Prescott said.

The last question of Prescott’s news conference was about whether he was serious in his applause of fans for throwing things at officials. It presented Prescott with an out. He instead doubled down.

“Yeah, I mean, yeah, if they weren’t at us, and if the fans felt the same way as us, and that’s what they were doing it for, yeah,” Prescott said. “I’m guessing that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. Yeah, I think everybody is upset with the way that this thing played out. As I said, I’m sure a fan would feel the same way that we do.”

18 responses to “Dak Prescott on fans throwing debris at officials: Credit to them

  1. What a garbage comment. The officials did their job the best they could at the end. Blame yourself, Dak…Slide a little sooner, Dak…Give the ball directly to the ump, Dak…Don’t block the umps path to the ball, Dak…know the rules, Dak…

  4. They should have been throwing stuff at McCarthy, he did the same playoff stuff as he did with the Packers!

  5. Dak Trashscott. I call him that due to his play at times. Now he has earned it due to a lack of character and sportsmanship.

  7. Maybe dallas should have allowed the ref some room to get through the o-line cleanly. What a bunch of idiots lol.

  8. Nah those fans were throwing trash at you and the refs because you both sucked at your job today! He can’t say yeah we gotta improve on our mistakes and go back and look at the tape and gotta get better blah blah blah same ol s you been talking since the beginning of the season and then come out and do the same stuff over and over again!! So glad the Cowboys season is over we knew it was going to end like this again! As Scott Galbraith said in superbowl 28 “Ain’t nothing but the dates on the calender”!!

  10. Stupid playcall got poor results. Fans revolt. Dak supports the chaos. Jerry Jones has his nincompoop coach’s back.

    Typical Dallas.

  11. Are people gonna start seeing dak for what he is now? Probably about half way through his career and only one playoff win and getting elite money. And constantly surrounded by elite talent on his offense.

  12. Green Bay’s worst nightmare just came true. Gawd I hate the 49’ers but they’re going to be a tough out.

  13. Wow. No accountability and he’s getting paid over 40 mill a season. If he doesn’t make that boneheaded decision the refs don’t even come into play.

  14. Waiting for dak to come out with his usual response after a loss. “I’m glad this happened. This is exactly what we needed. This will make us steonger” lol

  15. Disappointing coming from Prescott, not a fan of him or the Cowboys but he seemed to be a decent person. Although I still think it is unreasonable to expect players and coaches to address the media after an emotional game like that. He still shouldn’t encourage this type of behavior. By not condemning it he condones it.

