Dak Prescott on fans throwing debris at officials: Credit to them

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott can expect a trip to the principal’s office this week.

Prescott was angry after the Cowboys’ 23-17 loss to the 49ers in Sunday’s wild-card game, when the clock ran out on their comeback attempt. But he wasn’t nearly as angry as some fans were.

Prescott ran a quarterback draw with 14 seconds left, slid down at the San Francisco 24 and snapped the ball again with one second remaining. The game ended on a spike. He blamed umpire Ramon George aferward.

Some fans pelted the field with debris after referee Alex Kemp announced the game was over.

Prescott was asked about the fans’ actions postgame, but at first, the quarterback was led to believe the debris was being thrown at Cowboys players.

“No, I didn’t see that. That’s sad,” Prescott said initially. “I mean, you’re talking about a team, you’re talking about men who come out here every day of their lives and give everything to this sport, give everything to this game of football. Nobody wants to succeed more than we want to succeed. I understand fans and the word fan for fanatic. I get that. To know everything we put into this day in and day out, try our hardest. Nobody comes into the game wanting or expecting to lose. For people to react that way when you’re supposed to be a supporter and be with us through thick and thin, that’s tough.”

A reporter clarified to Prescott that the fans appeared to be upset at officials and were trying to hit the officiating crew as they ran off the field. Prescott changed his tune.

“Credit to them then. Yeah, credit to them. Credit. Credit to them,” Prescott said.

The last question of Prescott’s news conference was about whether he was serious in his applause of fans for throwing things at officials. It presented Prescott with an out. He instead doubled down.

“Yeah, I mean, yeah, if they weren’t at us, and if the fans felt the same way as us, and that’s what they were doing it for, yeah,” Prescott said. “I’m guessing that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. Yeah, I think everybody is upset with the way that this thing played out. As I said, I’m sure a fan would feel the same way that we do.”