Darrel Williams active, Rashad Fenton and Josh Gordon inactive for Chiefs-Steelers

Getty Images

Though the Chiefs won’t have their starting running back, they will have their top reserve at the position for Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Steelers.

Darrell Williams was questionable for the contest with a toe injury but he is active. He was a limited participant in all three days of practice.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) was ruled out on Friday after he didn’t practice for the last two days of the week.

After apparently suffering a back injury during pregame warmups, cornerback Rashad Fenton is inactive.

Receiver Josh Gordon is among the inactives as a healthy scratch. Despite appearing in 12 games, starting seven, and playing a full 25 percent of Kansas City’s offensive snaps this year, Gordon caught only five passes for 32 yards with one touchdown on 14 targets.

Receiver Daurice Fountain was elevated from the practice squad and he is active. Cornerback Deandre Baker is also active after Fenton’s injury.

Offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, running back Darwin Thompson, and quarterback Shane Buechele are Kansas City’s remaining inactives.

Pittsburgh has everyone on its active roster healthy. Running back Najee Harris (elbow) was removed from the injury report on Saturday. And receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to play after he was activated to the roster off of injured reserve.

The Steelers’ inactives are quarterback Dwayne Haskins, receiver Cody White, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., linebacker Tegray Scales, and defensive tackle Carlos Davis.