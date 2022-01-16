Deebo Samuel’s 26-yard touchdown run following an INT gives 49ers 23-7 lead

Getty Images

The Cowboys will need a big second half comeback to avoid becoming the first home team to lose this postseason.

Dak Prescott tried to force a pass into Cedrick Wilson and 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams made an easy interception at the Dallas 26. It took only one play for the 49ers to score their second touchdown of the day.

Deebo Samuel ran around right end for a 26-yard touchdown.

The 49ers lead 23-7 with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter.

Samuel has six carries for 48 yards and two catches for 34 yards.

Prescott is 12-of-23 for 113 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and the league’s No. 1 offense has only 123 yards.