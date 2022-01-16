Giants are expected to be the next team to interview Brian Flores

January 16, 2022
A week ago tonight, Brian Flores had finished his third NFL season by winning eight of nine games and completing a sweep of the Patriots. The next day, he was fired.

Now, Flores has interviewed for two vacancies, with the Bears and the Texans. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Giants are expected to request an interview with Flores soon.

This year, the overall process is moving slower than usual. That’s good for Flores, who wants to take his time and carefully choose his next destination, given the way things went in Miami.

The Giants are also looking for a new General Manager. While the three teams that need a G.M. and a coach are running the searches concurrently, it’s believed that the Giants, Bears, and Vikings will hire General Managers before hiring coaches. For Flores, the identity of the G.M. in Chicago or New York will be a significant factor in whether it’s a job he wants to pursue.

Ultimately, he could decide to take a year off and wait for the next cycle. He’d be paid by the Dolphins in the interim, and he could then take even more time to find the right fit for his second act as an NFL head coach.

However it plays out, Flores has options because, in Miami, he got results. With so many of these hiring decisions entailing a projection that a coordinator will be able to do the job of head coach, Flores has shown that he can.

14 responses to "Giants are expected to be the next team to interview Brian Flores

  1. This is a joke. Not questioning the reporting. It just goes against everything Mara has said. “The GM will pick the coach”…Unless they changed their minds and run a concurrent search.

  3. Going from one Belichick assistant to another sounds a bit weird on its face, but Flores has done well in 3 years working with the mockery of a roster provided to him in Miami.

    Still, the Giants need a quality GM as well as a coach. Better to hire the GM first and include them in the coaching hire than to have “differences of opinion and communication style” come up later.

  7. If you’re competent in your job, but are aloof, abrasive, and hot-headed then you need to raise your competency. Like appearing in the post-season for starters. Otherwise, your schtick wears thin with those who have to put up with your BS on a daily basis. That’s why he’s not in Miami now.

  10. Not gonna happen the Giants will get another retread or somebody from college to coach them.Rinse and repeat.

  11. rodrustgoat says:
    January 16, 2022 at 8:02 pm
    Going from one Belichick assistant to another sounds a bit weird on its face, but Flores has done well in 3 years working with the mockery of a roster provided to him in Miami.
    —————————————————————————————————————-
    Mockery of a roster? Tell me again how he had three seasons to change that. He inherited a 7-9 team. Had this season ended on the 16th game, the Dolphins would’ve been 8-8. 3-6 this season against teams that finished with a winning record and lost to the worst team in the NFL (the Jags). Congrats!

  12. Christopher Allan says:
    January 16, 2022 at 8:20 pm
    rodrustgoat says:
    January 16, 2022 at 8:02 pm
    Going from one Belichick assistant to another sounds a bit weird on its face, but Flores has done well in 3 years working with the mockery of a roster provided to him in Miami.
    —————————————————————————————————————-
    Mockery of a roster? Tell me again how he had three seasons to change that. He inherited a 7-9 team. Had this season ended on the 16th game, the Dolphins would’ve been 8-8. 3-6 this season against teams that finished with a winning record and lost to the worst team in the NFL (the Jags). Congrats!

    Was Flores the GM? I might have missed that.

  14. His best bet is to wait a year. None of the teams looking for coaches are a g[d situation.

