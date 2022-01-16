Jerick McKinnon scores 4-yard touchdown, Chiefs-Steelers tied 7-7

Getty Images

The Chiefs have primarily played Jerick McKinnon at running back on Sunday with Clyde Edwards-Helaire out with a shoulder injury and Darrel Williams out with a toe injury.

So far, McKinnon has been the Chiefs’ primary play-maker. And his second-quarter touchdown has tied the Wild Card matchup against the Steelers 7-7.

After Steelers edge rusher gave Pittsburgh a 7-0 lead with his 26-yard fumble return for a TD, the Chiefs came back with an equalizing eight-play, 76-yard drive. Though they had a false start put them behind the chains at one point in the series, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 23-yard run made up for it.

Mahomes sent an underhand toss to McKinnon for a 4-yard touchdown. And kicker Harrison Butker’s extra point tied the game with 5:45 left in the second quarter.

Mahomes is 12-of-18 for 105 yards with a touchdown and interception. McKinnon has four carries for 12 yards but is also the leading receiver with four catches for 43 yards.