Jerry Jones on coaching change: That is not on the table

Getty Images

For the 10th time since 1995, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ team exits the postseason without even a return trip to the NFC Championship Game. Jones was asked immediately after the 23-17 home loss to the 49ers when he was as disappointed about a loss as he seemed Sunday.

“I can’t remember,” Jones said.

Jones thought he had the team to contend this season.

“We had about as good a putting-it-together and good fortune with some of the decisions we’ve made,” Jones said. “We had it come together about as good as you could do it, and we had it come together with about as healthy as you can be.”

Jones leaves yet another season disappointed, and at 79, it’s fair to ask how much patience Jones has left.

Coach Mike McCarthy, in his second season, has come under fire by media and fans for some of his in-game decision-making, his clock management and his team’s situational preparedness. With offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn doing interviews for head coaching jobs, Jones was asked about a potential coaching change with McCarthy.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time. No discussion about anything,” Jones said.

He was more direct on a follow up about McCarthy having his team “unprepared.”

“I’m not going to discuss coaching, preparation, any of those things. That is not on the table,” Jones said of a coaching change.

For his part, McCarthy said he is unconcerned about his future in Dallas.

“I don’t have any concerns,” McCarthy said. “I’m proud to be standing here today. I’m proud of my football team.”

The question after Sunday is: What did Moore do to deserve the job more than McCarthy?