Josh Allen: First TD pass was a throwaway, I had no idea Dawson Knox caught it

Getty Images

Bills tight end Dawson Knox made a spectacular leaping catch to score the game’s first touchdown in Saturday night’s win over the Patriots, and quarterback Josh Allen admitted after the game that he got lucky to have a receiver in the area on a throw he never thought would be caught.

Allen said he was trying to throw the ball away out the back of the end zone and thought he had thrown it so far out of the field of play that he didn’t even look to see where the ball went. Only when the crowd started cheering did Allen grasp that it wasn’t an incompletion.

“I thought I threw the ball away. He made an unbelievable play, but I got hit and I got up and I was going back to the huddle,” Allen said. “Everybody was celebrating and I had no idea what was going on. I sat down and I was like, ‘What happened?'”

Allen said only when he was on the bench and the video scoreboard showed the replay did he see Knox’s catch.

“Holy crap, I did not mean for that to happen,” Allen said he exclaimed when he saw the touchdown.

Allen said Knox deserves all the credit.

“Dawson was in the right place at the right time,” Allen said. “And made an unbelievable play.”