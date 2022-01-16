Mike McCarthy expected the league office to put more time on the clock

The Cowboys made a calculated risk at the end of Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers. And it failed.

With 14 seconds left, no timeouts, and the ball on the San Francisco 41, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy called a quarterback draw.

Dak Prescott sprinted all the way to the 24 yard line before sliding to a stop. But Prescott, instead of giving the ball to the umpire, gave the ball to a teammate. That set the stage for the umpire to come crashing through in an effort to spot the ball before the next snap.

And it kept the Cowboys from getting the ball snapped before the clock struck zero.

After the game, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that they practice the quarterback draw in that situation every week, via Ed Werder of ESPN. (Apparently, they don’t practice it enough.) Prescott stayed up for too long and, as mentioned above, he failed to give the ball to the umpire.

McCarthy also said he was told by officials that the modified sky judge apparatus operated from the league office was likely to put more time on the clock. That didn’t happen, obviously.

It’s probably good that the league office didn’t intervene. If they’d given the Cowboys another snap and if the Cowboys had won the game, “the fix is in” cries would have been heard all week, with 49ers fans and others insisting that the league “wanted” the Cowboys to advance.

Ultimately, it’s the fault of the coaching staff and the players. The play was poorly executed on the back end, which means that the coaches didn’t do a sufficient job of teaching the importance of getting things done quickly and cleanly as the final seconds of the game evaporate.

  2. QB sneak with a few seconds left on the clock… GREAT way to end your season, Cowboys!…
    fitting for such a team…

  6. Yeah…the rules are pretty simple about this: stay in bounds & the clock runs. He tried to get cute and got burned. Although, the ref sure did take his sweet time resetting the ball, I’ll give him that.

  9. McCarthy is just not a very good coach. If he didn’t luck into Aaron Rodgers, no one would know who he is.

  10. If he McCarthy really believes that the league office would intervene, he ought to be fired just on general principle….

  11. McCarthy needs to go. Kellen Moore needs to go. Promote Quinn and tell him he can pick all his assistants as long as none of them were with him in Atlanta.

  13. Pathetic call. Have you ever seen a QB draw go for 40 yards to win the game? It would have to be a TD for that to be a successful play. A long run play, getting talked, waiting for official to get the ball set, and then get everyone lined up….yea, there wasn’t going to be time on the clock. There is no way that was the right call down by more than a FG.

    I’m filing my divorce papers from the Cowboys tomorrow.

  14. There isn’t another coach in the NFL that looks more like a doofus on the sideline than Mike McCarthy.

  17. Am I the only one who thinks Kellen Moore is a fraud and will be an awful head coach?

  18. Cowboys were insane to run that the end with the season resting on a running clock. So what it was supposed to be a second quicker? Two? It’s still an awwwwwful call by the coaches. MCCarthy deserves boatloads of criticism.

  19. Sure.

    Like I expected him not to get outcoached every post-season after 2011.

    Like I expected him make a single halftime adjustment. Ever.

    Sorry Cowboy fan. I feel your pain.

  20. Not a fan of either team. No dog in this hunt. That was one of the most moronic play calls I’ve ever seen.

  21. Ha Ha ha hahahahahahaahahahahahaha Dumbest playoff play since pete didnt hand the ball to marshawn !

  22. lol the ref was booking it as fast as he could. They most likely get the play off if Prescott doesn’t hand the ball to the center and the Dallas o-line doesn’t block the ref from the ball… you can’t set the ball yourself, the ref has to!

  23. That was just plain dumb by Prescott, and I have no dog in this fight other than being pleased when the Packers (finally) dumped McCarthy. This was not the coaches fault. By now, Prescott should be blind-walking familiar with every nuance of the professional game. He just demonstrated he is not. In this situation, this was dumb-as-a-stone stupid, especially knowing they practice it often. He should know better, by now. Did the NFL say it was getting rid of the Wonderlic test? Maybe they shouldn’t.

  24. You know what they say about expectations? Expectations can change as he found out. Now we wait on his job status as he could lose all 3 of his coordinators.

  26. Not a cowboys fan but what kind of spot was that by the ref though? Like he had money on the niners

  27. tiredofcowards says:
    January 16, 2022 at 9:03 pm
    McCarthy needs to go. Kellen Moore needs to go. Promote Quinn and tell him he can pick all his assistants as long as none of them were with him in Atlanta.

    You do realize he picked his assistants in Atlanta AND the defense did better when Quinn was less involved?
    Much like someone said about McCarthy and Rogers, it’s the Olayers in Seattle and Dallas that he walked into and the high powered offense of Atlanta’s SB year that we ever heard of the slogan-master.

  32. First off, McCarthy should be fired for this. Secondly, Dak is absolutely horrible. And thirdly, screw Jerry, he’s ultimately responsible for this clown show. How do you stop being a fan of a team you’ve spent your whole life cheering for (asking for a friend)

  34. McCarthy can’t complain about more time. They kept getting seconds added on the 49ers last possession. They added a few seconds to leave 1:04 and then because the play was stopped to measure, they “reset” the play clock to 25 seconds when it was originally at 29, being wound down from the 35 second play clock. And, I’m sorry, but the first down marker the 49ers needed to get was exactly in the middle of the yard marker. They showed as much when they measured at first. To say that they “needed” to move the ball and then “remeasure” when they knew very well where they moved the ball would negate the 1st down(which I don’t know how they could respot BEFORE the line to gain) was a complete dismissal of any responsibility. Dallas was given extra chances and I’m surprised they actually ended the game…as they should have…

  35. Excuses, excuses, excuses…As no surprise the Cowboys make it to the playoffs again and then proceed to do what the Cowboys normally do every time. Gotta love dem Cowboys!

