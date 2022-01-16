NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Wild Card round games

Getty Images

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason is underway. Twelve teams remain in the Wild Card round entering Sunday. Teams left in the NFL playoffs include: Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Get the full NFL playoff schedule for 2022 below including TV channels, kickoff times, how to watch information and more. Plus, check back for final scores, results and analysis for every AFC and NFC playoff game.

2022 NFL Playoff Bracket

The field for the #NFLPlayoffs is set. What matchup are you looking forward to? pic.twitter.com/HjvgDpgQyp — #SuperWildCard Weekend on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 10, 2022

2022 NFL Playoff Schedule

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22

AFC/NFC Divisional Round Game

Where: TBD

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBD

AFC/NFC Divisional Round Game

Where: TBD

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBD

Sunday, January 23

AFC/NFC Divisional Round Game

Where: TBD

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBD

AFC/NFC Divisional Round Game

Where: TBD

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBD

Championship Round

AFC Championship Game

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship Game

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Super Bowl LV

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

2022 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

Final score: Bengals 26, Raiders 19

Recap: Bengals end long playoff drought with 26-19 win over Raiders

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Final score: Bills 47, Patriots 17

Recap: Bills dominate Patriots 47-17 to open playoff run

