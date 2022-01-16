Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: Not his best game, but really pleased with how he came along

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2022, 5:13 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Eagles season ended with Sunday’s 31-15 loss to the Buccaneers and it never felt as close as that final score because the Bucs were up 31-0 before the Eagles made the final look a little better with a couple of fourth quarter touchdowns.

Part of the reason the Eagles fell so far behind was the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts. He was intercepted twice and was 16-of-32 through the air through the first three quarters of his first postseason appearance.

After a good second half of the season, it wasn’t the kind of performance the Eagles hoped to get from their quarterback and it wasn’t the kind of closing argument Hurts would’ve liked about his fit for the position. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said “it wasn’t his best game,” but that his overall belief in Hurts remains strong going into the offseason.

“I feel really good with what we have in place here at the quarterback position. He had a great year. I’m really pleased with how he came along this year,” Sirianni said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

The Eagles have three first round picks this year, so they have the capital to make other moves should there be a different view about Hurts’ progress at an organizational level.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: Not his best game, but really pleased with how he came along

  2. Unfortunately although hurts walks,talks and looks like a starting NFL quarterback he isn’t. The coaches kid is wildly inaccurate, can’t read defenses, lacks touch and has all the makings of your typical backup. Howie go get yourself a franchise guy.

  4. I mean, they definitely need another WR or two, but goodness, Hurts isn’t the guy. He just isn’t. He’s a backup. Problem is that this draft isn’t terribly deep at QB, especially toward the top. We don’t even know what the FA QB market is going to look like either. Good luck to the Eagles trying to figure this out.

  5. I think Sirianni has to toe the line. His team made the playoffs and were blown out, so probably more success than most pundits predicted. But Hurts does not look like a starting NFL QB. You can’t plan an offense around desperation throws. So they got three 1st round picks; great, they can do what, give him more weapons that he can’t find to throw to?

  6. They’re gonna ride it out with Hurts for 1 more season, give him a couple more weapons, and see how he pans out. If he’s still the same after next season he’ll be gone

  8. Tony Broome says:

    January 16, 2022 at 5:40 pm

    I mean, they definitely need another WR or two, but goodness, Hurts isn’t the guy. He just isn’t. He’s a backup. Problem is that this draft isn’t terribly deep at QB, especially toward the top. We don’t even know what the FA QB market is going to look like either. Good luck to the Eagles trying to figure this out.
    —————
    Although the draft isnt deep I think it’s safe to say Pickett and Corral are clearly more polished and NFL ready than Hurts has shown. If they didn’t have 3 1st round picks I could see them crossing their fingers and hoping Hurts shows more than he has but things as they are I’d be surprised if they don’t take 1 of those 2 qbs and another wr early in the draft to play opposite Smith.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.