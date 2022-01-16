Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: Not his best game, but really pleased with how he came along

Getty Images

The Eagles season ended with Sunday’s 31-15 loss to the Buccaneers and it never felt as close as that final score because the Bucs were up 31-0 before the Eagles made the final look a little better with a couple of fourth quarter touchdowns.

Part of the reason the Eagles fell so far behind was the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts. He was intercepted twice and was 16-of-32 through the air through the first three quarters of his first postseason appearance.

After a good second half of the season, it wasn’t the kind of performance the Eagles hoped to get from their quarterback and it wasn’t the kind of closing argument Hurts would’ve liked about his fit for the position. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said “it wasn’t his best game,” but that his overall belief in Hurts remains strong going into the offseason.

“I feel really good with what we have in place here at the quarterback position. He had a great year. I’m really pleased with how he came along this year,” Sirianni said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

The Eagles have three first round picks this year, so they have the capital to make other moves should there be a different view about Hurts’ progress at an organizational level.