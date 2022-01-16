Sean McDermott: Micah Hyde interception a “pivotal moment” in win

Getty Images

The Bills wound up as 47-17 winners over the Patriots on Saturday night, but there was a point in the game where it was far from a sure thing that Buffalo would win in a rout.

After the Bills opened the game with a touchdown, the Patriots drove the ball inside the 35-yard-line and quarterback Mac Jones uncorked a good looking throw to wide receiver Nelson Agholor in the end zone. Bills safety Micah Hyde broke from the middle of the field and got there before the ball could get to Agholor, however.

Next Gen Stats credited Hyde with covering 21.4 yards in 2.9 seconds before he made an over the shoulder interception that killed New England’s scoring chance.

“I got a late jump on it honestly,” Hyde said, via WROC. “But when I knew he was throwing it I put my head down and started running. I thought the ball was going to be at the receiver and I just looked up at the last second and the ball was there.”

Hyde’s partner at safety Jordan Poyer said he told Hyde “on the sideline that might be the most unbelievable play I’ve ever seen on the field.” Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t sign onto that assessment, but he did call the play a “pivotal moment” as the Bills went on to score another touchdown that sent them on the way to their blowout win.