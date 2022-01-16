Sean Murphy-Bunting inactive for Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers spent much of the regular season shorthanded at cornerback, and that won’t change in the playoffs.

Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is inactive today against the Eagles. He had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Bucs’ other inactives are RB Kenjon Barner, TE Codey McElroy, QB Kyle Trask, OL Nick Leverett, RB Ronald Jones and WR Cyril Grayson.

The Eagles’ inactives are QB Reid Sinnett, DB Andre Chachere, RB Jason Huntley, DB Kary Vincent, CB Tay Gowan, G Nate Herbig and DE Josh Sweat.