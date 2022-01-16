Should Jerome Boger, not Walt Anderson, have handled the Raiders-Bengals pool report?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2022, 10:11 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

The first game of the 2021 postseason included a mistake that would be unacceptable in the preseason. An erroneous whistle that killed a live play.

It was clear, to anyone with functioning eyes and ears, that a whistle was blown before Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd caught the ball in the end zone for a touchdown, in a game ultimately decided by a touchdown.

Because the NFL continues to shield game officials from the same post-game press-conference accountability to which players and head coaches routinely are subjected, the most the media (and thus the fans) will ever get by way of explanation comes from the so-called pool report, where one reporter asks a series of questions about the specific call (or sometimes multiple calls) of interest.

That happened last night, with NFL senior V.P. of officiating Walt Anderson explaining (presumably with a straight face) that the officiating crew determined the whistle came after the catch was made.

A source with a team not involved in the game pointed out that Anderson arguably shouldn’t have been the person to handle the pool report, and that it perhaps should have been referee Jerome Boger.

The source passed along a highlighted copy of the NFL’s 2021 pool reporter policy. Here’s the key language from it: “If the subject matter involves instant replay, the NFL Officiating staffer responsible for the decision — not the referee — will speak with the pool reporter, since all replay reviews are conducted by a member of the Officiating Department from the NFL office.”

This seems to suggest that Boger should have handled the pool report in this case, since the pool report was prompted by the erroneous whistle and the apparent mishandling of it by Boger’s crew. The NFL disagrees.

“When replay is involved, Walt Anderson handles the pool report,” NFL spokesman Michael Signora told PFT via email on Saturday night. “When it is not, then the referee handles. So, for example, if the pool report was requested to discuss the roughing the passer call on the final drive, that would have been Jerome.”

I responded to Signora by pointing out that Anderson told the pool reporter that the erroneous whistle issue wasn’t reviewable. So how was replay involved?

“The play was ruled a touchdown on the field, so that of course triggers the automatic review, which is Walt,” Signora said.

That’s technically correct. But the pool report wasn’t sparked by whether, for example, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got rid of the ball before he landed out of bounds or whether Boyd got two feet down in the back of the end zone. The question flowed directly and exclusively from the non-reviewable aspect of the play. Anderson could not have been involved in the erroneous whistle issue, in any way. Other than to say, “Sorry, erroneous whistles aren’t reviewable.”

Here’s what Anderson said: “We confirmed with the referee and the crew that on that play — they got together and talked — they determined that they had a whistle, but that the whistle for them on the field was blown after the receiver caught the ball.” So why not have Boger explain that? Did someone not trust Boger to stick to the story that the whistle came after the catch, when in fact it came before the catch?

It’s a subtle but important point. When a false narrative is being perpetrated, it’s always easier for someone farther removed from the heart of the action to pull it off. Boger would have had a harder time than Anderson, because Boger was on the field when it happened and Boger was directly involved in the discussion with the crew as to when the whistle happened and what to do about it.

For Anderson, it was not only second hand news but also irrelevant to anything that fell within his jurisdiction. Boger, not Anderson, should have been required to face the music on this one. But Boger, unlike Anderson, may have folded under questioning.

8 responses to “Should Jerome Boger, not Walt Anderson, have handled the Raiders-Bengals pool report?

  3. It’s too bad. I don’t know how many times something like this has to happen before the NFL finally decides to make officiating a full-time occupation. The erroneous whistle meant someone was going to get cheated either way — either the Bengals out of a TD or the Raiders out of a technicality that could have saved them a Bengals TD. It would be better if no one had to get cheated out of anything.

  4. The NFL is rigged. They knew exactly what Jerome Boger is – that’s a poor official. The narrative for the game was Cincinnati ends the draught. From NBC to Roger – they knew. They can easily fix the issues, but they refuse too.

  5. There will continually be officiating fiascos until the NFL wises up and starts treating them like GM’s treat players, being ruthless in evaluating them, always being on the lookout for upgrades, continually scouring the college ranks, and quickly cutting the cord when performance deteriorates. No reason why this shouldn’t happen aside from money (as the lowered job security will come with a price), but it would be money well spent.

  6. The team that actually threw the TD, and not the team that would have benefited from a ref error, prevailed. And I think that’s the best outcome.

  7. Agree, then he could have also explained the free cheap shot on Burrow when they inexplicably picked up a flag or the phantom roughing the passer that gave the Raiders a free first down.

  8. Had Jerome Boogers been a white official, he most certainly be made to face the press. We all know why Jerome is continued to be allowed to officiate. He fits the need to present the correct color blend in the officiating pool. We all know that Jerome has never shown competence. He should have been fired five or six years ago. The fact he has been allowed to infect the game with his malfeasance requires his removal and the NFL commissioner’s.

