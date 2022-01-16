Suddenly, Mark Davis has a problem

Getty Images

Whenever I hear the phrase “good problem to have,” my response is that the only good problem to have is no problem at all.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has a problem.

The players on his team want interim coach Rich Bisaccia to get the permanent job. Multiple players, including quarterback Derek Carr, have spoken out in favor of Bisaccia.

How can Davis hire someone else? How would anyone else want that job, under these circumstances?

It’s already hard enough to show up and take over a new team. On top of everything else, the next Raiders coach (if it’s not Bisaccia) will have to worry about converting (or perhaps getting rid of) those who wanted Bisaccia. While the situation would be temporary, it could set the tone for the new coach’s tenure. And it could prompt a coach with options to shy away from taking the job.

As of Saturday, there was a sense that, if the Raiders win or keep it close, Bisaccia would have a chance. They kept it close. And, in true Raiders fashion, a bad call conspired to keep them from winning. Why not give Bisaccia a full year as the head coach to show what he can do?

Meanwhile, as Davis decides what to do, maybe some of these other teams looking for coaches should do their due diligence regarding Bisaccia. Maybe his right-place, right-time performance could help someone else conclude he’s the right guy.