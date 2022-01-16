Trey Hendrickson in concussion protocol, Bengals still assessing Larry Ogunjobi

USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals finished Saturday’s win over the Raiders without a handful of defensive linemen who were injured during the contest.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Sunday that defensive end Trey Hendrickson is in the concussion protocol and that defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is still being evaluated after being carted off with a foot injury. He also offered a negative update on defensive tackle Mike Daniels, who injured his groin early in the game.

“Larry has a foot injury and we’ll keep assessing that over the next 24 hours to determine what the severity is there,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Mike Daniels is not looking like he’ll be back. Trey will be in concussion protocol.”

Hendrickson and Ogunjobi teamed up for a big play early in the game when Hendrickson forced a Derek Carr fumble and Ogunjobi recovered it inside the Las Vegas 20-yard-line. The team had a harder time finding pressure once Hendrickson was knocked out, so getting him back would be a big plus to their chances in the divisional round.