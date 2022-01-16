Vikings complete interview with G.M. candidate Monti Ossenfort

Getty Images

Minnesota has started its interview process for a new General Manager.

The Vikings announced they’ve completed an initial interview with current Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

The 43-year-old Ossenfort is in his second season with Tennessee. He spent 14 seasons with the Patriots, serving as the franchise’s director of college scouting for the last six. He’s also spent time in the Texans’ scouting department.

Ossenfort has been a popular candidate on this year’s interview circuit, also drawing interest from the Bears and Giants.

After firing G.M. Rick Spielman along with head coach Mike Zimmer on Jan. 10, the Vikings have requested interviews with Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf, Browns executives Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Glenn Cook, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek, Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown, and Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raîche.