Bears set to interview Eliot Wolf for G.M. on Tuesday

The Bears are currently interviewing candidates for both head coach and General Manager as they look for new leadership in their football operation.

That search will continue on Tuesday, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Bears will meet with Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf.

Wolf has been with the Patriots since March 2020, following his two-year stint as Browns assistant G.M. Wolf spent most of his career with the Packers, working his way up from pro personnel assistant to director of football operations.

He is the son of Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, who served as Packers G.M. from 1991-2000. The younger Wolf was a candidate to succeed Ted Thompson as Green Bay’s General Manager, but the job went to Brian Gutekunst.

The Bears are casting a wide net in their searches for a new coach and G.M. after firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace on Jan. 10.