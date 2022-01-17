Ben Roethlisberger: “Truly a blessing” to be a Steeler

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced his retirement yet, but nothing he said before Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs suggested he’s going to continue playing and that remained the case after the game.

Roethlisberger said that it has “just been truly a blessing” to be the Steelers quarterback since 2004 and that it was “an honor to play” with this year’s team as they found their way into the playoffs. He said any loss in the postseason is emotional, but that the gravity of this loss will “probably really hit me come training camp time” because he’s clearly ready to pass the torch of leadership to others.

“Hopefully I can pass some of that on to some of the guys and they can continue the tradition of what it means to be a Steeler and get passed down,” Roethlisberger said, via the team’s website. “Whenever you get a bunch of new guys, once you start to lose some of the old regime if you will, you’ve got to find ways to pass it down. And we’ve got some guys in there that will continue to do that. I gave Cam [Heyward] a big hug and told him it’s on him now. It’s his job to pass it down and to keep teaching and holding guys to the Pittsburgh standard.”

Roethlisberger was 29-of-44 for 215 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday night. That wasn’t enough to extend his career, but it did provide a few last highlights of No. 7 in a Steelers uniform.