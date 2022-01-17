Broncos claim Corliss Waitman off waivers

Getty Images

The Broncos claimed Corliss Waitman off waivers from the Steelers on Monday. The roster claim is deferred until after the Super Bowl.

He joined the Steelers in Week 16 from the Patriots’ practice squad, and they waived him last week to make room for the return of receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Waitman punted in Week 16 and Week 17 for the Steelers and averaged 52.1 yards on seven punts.

That was Waitman’s first career action.

Waitman spent some time with the Raiders this summer.

He was with the Steelers during the 2020 offseason. Watiman was not drafted after finishing his time at South Alabama. He averaged 41.7 yards per kick in his 38 games for the school.