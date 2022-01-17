Broncos set to interview Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore on Tuesday

Getty Images

With the Cowboys eliminated from the postseason, their assistant coaches are now free to interview with teams at any time. Their offensive and defensive coordinators could be busy this week.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Broncos will hold in-person interviews with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Tuesday. General Manager George Paton will be among the contingent making the trip.

Quinn is thought to be a frontrunner for the Denver job. He and Paton shared time with the Dolphins from 2005-2006.

Quinn also has drawn interest from the Vikings, Dolphins, Bears, and Jaguars. But Gehlken reports none of those interviews are scheduled as of yet.

Quinn declined to interview with the Jaguars during the regular season.

Moore did interview with the Jaguars on Jan. 7.