Bruce Arians: We have to wait and see if Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen can play

The Buccaneers don’t know if they’re going to play the Cardinals or Rams in the Divisional round on Sunday.

But Tampa Bay’s depth along the offensive line could be tested no matter the opponent.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said in his Monday press conference that right tackle Tristan Wirfs, center Ryan Jensen, and backup offensive tackle Josh Wells are all dealing with injuries that put their availability in question for the Jan. 23 matchup.

Wirfs, who was just named a first-team All-Pro, had to leave Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. And while he tried to come back, he was unable to make it more than one series and exited the game.

“As tough as he is, I think there’s a chance [he’ll play],” Arians said. “He’s in a boot right now. Probably he and Ryan are going to go all the way to Friday before we know anything true. So we’ll just have to wait and see.”

While Jensen appeared to be in significant pain after suffering a leg injury on the Bucs’ second possession, he did not miss an offensive snap in the contest. Arians called Jensen “as tough a dude as there is playing this game” on Monday.

As for Wells, who replaced Wirfs in the contest, Arians noted he’s dealing with “a pretty good quad problem.” His availability is also in a “wait and see” mode.

Whether the Cardinals or Rams advance on Monday night, the Buccaneers could have some issues with pass protection in their next playoff matchup.