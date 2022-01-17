Budda Baker taken off the field with a stretcher, has movement and feeling in all extremities

Getty Images

Cardinals safety Budda Baker sustained a possible serious injury late in the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Rams.

Baker was trying to tackle running back Cam Akers on a run to the red zone. Akers lowered his shoulder as he approached Baker, and Akers and Baker collided helmet-to-helmet.

Baker was initially motionless while on the field. He was eventually placed on a backboard and taken off the field with a stretcher after several minutes.

The Cardinals announced that Baker had sustained a concussion and is out. The team noted Baker had movement and feeling in all extremities as he left the field.

Los Angeles finished that drive with a Matt Gay 37-yard field goal to go up 31-8 in the fourth quarter.