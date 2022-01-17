Cardinals activate Ezekiel Turner from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals made several moves ahead of their Monday night game against the Rams. The biggest, of course, was activating edge rusher J.J. Watt from injured reserve. He has not played since undergoing shoulder surgery Nov. 3.

They also activated linebacker Ezekiel Turner from injured reserve.

Turner returned to practice on Dec. 29. He has not played since Week 5 when he injured a shoulder.

Almost all of Turner’s playing time with Arizona has come on special teams. He had four tackles in seeing action on five defensive snaps and 95 on special teams this season.

The Cardinals also announced they elevated cornerback Kevin Peterson and defensive tackle Zach Kerr from the practice squad as standard elevations.