Cardinals activate J.J. Watt

All signs pointed to the Cardinals activating defensive end J.J. Watt in time to play in Monday night’s playoff game against the Rams and the team has now made it official.

The Cardinals announced Watt’s activation on Monday afternoon. They opened a roster spot for Watt by releasing cornerback Breon Borders on Sunday.

Watt last played in a 31-5 Week Seven win over the Texans. He injured his shoulder in that contest and spent more than two months on injured reserve before returning to practice for the Cardinals last week. He was “very limited” in his first on-field work, but progressed well enough to convince the Cardinals that he’ll be a plus for their defense on Monday night.

The game will be Watt’s first playoff contest since joining the Cardinals and the ninth of his NFL career.