Cardinals get touchdown, two-point conversion to make score 28-8

Getty Images

At long last, the Cardinals have some points.

The team is now down by 20 after a touchdown and two-point conversion made the score 28-8 with 4:11 left in the third quarter.

Arizona crossed midfield for the first time on the possession and got some free yards with an unnecessary roughness penalty called on Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

On second-and-goal from the L.A. 2-yard line, running back James Conner took a handoff up the middle for the score.

Things continued to be chippy with the two teams after a successful two-point conversion, which was a completed pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to receiver Antoine Wesley. But this time the Cardinals were flagged, as offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum was hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty that was enforced on the ensuing kickoff.