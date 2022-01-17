Final play for Cowboys was failure of coaching and execution

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2022, 11:17 AM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Pay no attention to the complaints for Cowboys coaches, players, and fans regarding the manner in which the officials handled the final play of Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the 49ers. The Cowboys have only themselves to blame.

They took a chance. They made a calculated risk, multiple of them. They thought it would work. It didn’t.

It was high drama. It was significant suspense. And it proved that, unlike the movies (where the stone door will never, ever crush the forearm of Indiana Jones before he can reach back for his hat), the peril present in sporting events is real.

The Cowboys made it harder to move the final snap of the game from a Hail Mary slim hope to five-verticals striking distance through a series of failures of coaching and/or execution.

First, the Cowboys knew or should have known that the umpire would be making a mad scramble to spot the ball after the play. During the timeout before the play, why not tell the officials that the next play would be a quarterback draw, and that the umpire needed to be ready to get on his horse?

It’s not uncommon for teams to give the officials a head’s up on matters of this nature, so that they are ready to deal with the situation. If umpire Ramon George had known that a run was coming with a slide to cap it, he would have avoided the split second of “oh shit,” which could have been the difference between the clock having one second and no seconds after the ensuing spike.

Second, Dak Prescott should have gotten down sooner. Instead of starting his slide at the 26 (more on that in a bit), he should have started it at the 30. This would have preserved some time and reduced the distance George had to travel to spot the ball.

There’s another less obvious benefit to being at the 30 and not the 24. With the final play starting at the 24, it became easier for the 49ers to defend the goal line and the end zone. At the 30, backing off too far would have given the Cowboys a chance to throw short of paydirt and try to run it in, either with a fast guy slicing through the defense (as Tyreek Hill once did in Dallas at the end of the first half) or with a hook and ladder-style play (as the Cowboys had done earlier in the drive).

The point is that the extra six yards from the 30 to the 24 wouldn’t have made it easier to score a touchdown. It actually could have made it harder, for reasons other than the fact that they couldn’t get the ball snapped and spiked with the prior play ending at the 24.

Third, Prescott never, ever, ever should have given the ball to the center. Based on his post-game comments, it’s clear that he was coached to do it this way, by head coach Mike McCarthy and/or offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

McCarthy said Sunday that they practice the play every week. Well, they weren’t practicing it enough. Or they weren’t practicing it properly. Prescott should have known to get the ball to the umpire. Indeed, to practice the play properly, the Cowboys should have had someone playing the role of the umpire, since what happens after the play ends is as important as (if not more important than) what happens during the play.

Fourth, Prescott and the other Cowboys needed to realize that the umpire needed to get to the ball. Prescott was in the way. Other Cowboys were in the way. If they had practiced the play with someone serving as the umpire, they would have known that George required a clear path to the ball, so that he could do his job before the next play began.

Fifth, the players should have understood that the touching of the ball by the umpire isn’t some bizarre technical requirement. The umpire spots the ball, not the offense. George, when he finally got to the ball, moved it back to a spot closer to where the slide began, at the 26. If he’d properly spotted it at the 26 (forcing the Dallas offense to move back even farther), the clock may have struck zero before the snap was even taken.

Sixth, Prescott could have (not should have, by any means) realized that he didn’t have time to get the snap and spike the ball. He could have (not should have) pivoted to another play. A fake spike. A normal drop back. A schoolyard, on the fly, chicken-salad effort to seize on the uncertainty of the moment and avoid having the clock get to triple zeroes between snap and spike.

The Cowboys were trying to thread a very thin needle on this one. Their entire season rode on it. That’s what made it even more critical that every “i” was dotted, every “t” was crossed. Every detail was planned and considered.

From snap, to run, to slide, to scramble to spot the ball, to lining up for another play, to the next snap the ball, and to the spike. Fourteen ticks. Every second counted. Every split-second counted. The Cowboys failed to execute the play and its aftermath in a way that maximized the amount of time left on the clock and minimized the chance that their final shot at the end zone would evaporate.

It’s on McCarthy. It’s on Moore. The officials didn’t screw them. The Cowboys knew the stakes, and they knew what needed to happen (and not happen) to ensure that time remained on the clock.

Whatever they did to practice the play, they didn’t do enough. Otherwise, it would have worked. The Cowboys would have had one more snap. They would have had one more chance to throw the ball to the end zone. They would have had one more opportunity to punch a ticket for a rematch of their Week One barnburner in Tampa Bay.

Any effort to explain or understand what happened on the play should focus not on any alleged failure of the officials but on the flaws in the planning, preparation, and execution by the Cowboys.

Permalink 58 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

58 responses to “Final play for Cowboys was failure of coaching and execution

  3. Officials get a bad rap and deservedly so. However, the officials did everything correct at the end of this game.

  4. Even if they got the play what are the odds they reach the endzone on the final play?
    Maybe they should have played better and coached better the first 59 minutes.

  5. The Cowboys were exposed. They were not prepared to play. They were undiscipline. They did not compete.

  9. Regarding handing the ball off to the center instead of an official, it can’t be on McCarthy because I’ve never seen GB do that. EVER.

    In fact, I don’t remember any time a Dallas Cowboy player doing that in a two-minute drill. That’s completely on Prescott and not on the coaching staff.

  13. There is only one mistake here – Do not try to run the ball up the middle with a handful of seconds left and no timeouts. Period. Case closed. End of story. Everything else is a Three Stooges routine of total clutzery.

  15. The bottom line here is that they had practiced the process wrong. As pointed out, someone should have played the part of ref so the players instinctively moved to accommodate that. The other points are all arguable too, but it was the time lost when the ref had to push thought the large players that were crowding in there, then get the ball, and do a proper spot…that was the time that cost them. So practicing it wrong like that is 100% on the coaching. Its even a question that should be hard asked of whoever was in charge of the drill.

  16. At our watch party, we all thought the QB draw was an idiotic play call anyway, with so little time on the clock and no timeouts.

  17. Its seems to me that having two throws into the end zone from the 41yr line with 14 seconds left, is a far better play, then only having one try from the 24. If the 1st try goes incomplete, you still have plenty of time for another try, since it doesn’t take 14 seconds to run.

  18. Ultimately, this is on Prescott. He should possess an innate and intuitive familiarity of every aspect of the professional game by now, and he clearly does not.

  19. Best quarterback, best running back, best wide receivers, best offensive line, best coach and best GM. This loss is clearly because of the officials. The other 59 minutes and 46 seconds had nothing to do with the loss, this is clearly the on field officials fault.

    Long live Jerrys World.

  20. This is completely on Dak. Dak had plenty of time and he was aware of where the clock was. I”m don’t like/dislike the coaches for the cowboys but this is squarely on the shoulders of Dak

  24. The design of the play could’ve had it where Dak runs towards the sidelines with blockers in front ensuring he has an ability to get out of bounds or Dak could’ve acted like he fumbled the ball out of bounds. It would’ve stopped the clock.

  25. Cowboys gonna Cowboy. Every year people believe the hype about this team for some reason. The media hype aroind Dak and the team is completely unfounded. They have zero playoff wins yet the media hype them as SB contenders every year without fail. They are a regular season team that pads their stats against the hapless Eagles, Giants and WFT.

  26. The was just the last of several self-inflicted wounds made by the Boys yesterday. Don’t feel sorry for them.

  27. jimair1 says:
    January 17, 2022 at 11:22 am
    Officials get a bad rap and deservedly so. However, the officials did everything correct at the end of this game.
    :////////
    All true. But I still contend that the referee appeared robbed sitting back by the original LoS like a spectator instead of following the play to be prepared. That’s inexcusable.

  28. Don’t blame the refs Dallas, blame yourselves! You have one of the highest scoring offense’s , a playmaker in Cee Dee Lamb who never seen the ball. 49er’s handed you a whipping

  31. I understand that sucks to watch as a Cowboys fan, but don’t be in denial, bro. The Cowboys blew it.

  32. It blows my mind how many NFL coaches and QBs don’t understand pretty basic game management. And it doesn’t seem like the refs understand it any better.

  37. 3 Hail Marys from the 50 or 2 from the 40. Your choice. That run play was ridiculous, the fact you have practiced it a lot still doesn’t make it a smart play.

  40. It was high drama. It was suspense. It was bad coaching. It was poor execution. It was a joy to behold. And it’s Dak’s ticket to the press box. Now he can become the next Cowboy QBumble to offer biased, breathless commentary on a future self-inflicted Dallas defeat.

  41. Okay, they didn’t execute it the way they planned. But it really was a ballsy play. I guarantee other teams will try it in the near future.

  42. For the Cowboys to blame the officials when they did nothing wrong. I’m sorry maybe don’t commit 14 penalties and score some points with your “high powered” offence. Even your #1 fan Romo was exasperated.

  45. As one of my coaches said when I was young: “Practice doesn’t make perfect. Perfect practice makes perfect.”

  46. Entire game was a failure of coaching for Dallas. Cowboys looked flat and had no energy. McCarthy did not have his team ready to play.

  49. Prescott ran until he was about to be tackled. If the defenders where a few yards closer to the goal line, Prescott would have run even further and never even would have had a chance to line back up. Prescott blew it and just wants to deflect the blame on someone else.

  50. To paraphrase Vince McMahon: the officials didn’t screw the Cowboys. The Cowboys screwed the Cowboys.

  51. Can we all agree that if CBS insist on employing Tony Romo they must put a moratorium on Him calling Cowboy games. I feel bad for the 49er fans, or as Tony liked to call them “the team”

  55. I can’t stand the Cowboys, but it’s unfortunate that this official slow-rolled his duties on the final play of the game.

  57. njeffrey says:
    January 17, 2022 at 11:45 am
    Can we all agree that if CBS insist on employing Tony Romo they must put a moratorium on Him calling Cowboy games. I feel bad for the 49er fans, or as Tony liked to call them “the team”

    ______________________________________________________________________________________________

    I agree former players should not be allowed to call their former teams games…Troy Aikman is among the few who seems to be unbiased

  58. It would have been a good play if they had another 20 seconds on the clock. But with that little time it was an idiotic play. But all the drama over that play obscures the plain fact that they were dominated and the game should have been a complete blowout if it wasn’t for Jimmy G’s interception and miss of a wide open guy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.