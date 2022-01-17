Fred Warner has “a chance” to play next weekend

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers got a win in Dallas on Sunday, but they lost a pair of key defensive players to injury en route to the 23-17 victory.

Defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a concussion and linebacker Fred Warner injured his ankle during the game. Bosa will have to go through the concussion protocol to be cleared in time to play against the Packers next Saturday and defensive lineman Arik Armstead said, via 49ersWebzone.com, that he thinks it is “not too serious.”

Warner is set for testing on Monday, but head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t ruling him out at this point.

“I think it’s similar to what he did earlier in the year when he had one,” Shanahan said, via ESPN.com. “We’re not sure yet. He’s got a chance.”

The 49ers were able to hold off a Cowboys comeback effort despite the injuries, but having all hands on deck at Lambeau Field would make their chances of staying alive another week look a lot better.