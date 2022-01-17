Giants interviewing Adam Peters, Ran Carthon Monday

Getty Images

Nine candidates to be the next Giants General Manager have been identified over the last week and they’ll wrap up initial interviews with that group on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the team will speak to a pair of executives from the 49ers. Assistant G.M. Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon will be meeting with the team.

Peters has been with the Niners for five years and had a long run with the Broncos before moving to the NFC West team. Carthon, who is the son of former Giant Maurice Carthon, has also been with the 49ers since 2017.

Once those two interviews are done, the Giants are expected to move onto another round of interviews with finalists for the job. They have not started interviewing head coaching candidates yet and that process is expected to follow the hiring of their new General Manager.