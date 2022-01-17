Jerick McKinnon: I just wanted to prove I can get the job done

Getty Images

Running back Jerick McKinnon only had 12 carries for the Chiefs during the regular season, but injuries to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrell Williams opened the door to him doubling that number in Sunday’s playoff game against the Steelers.

McKinnon picked up 61 yards on those carries and also contributed six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown to the team’s 42-21 victory. It was McKinnon’s most productive day since he was with the Vikings in 2017 and a reminder of the kind of player he was before injuries forced him to miss all of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

“Every day you have something to prove in this league,” McKinnon said, via Lila Bromberg of the Kansas City Star. “I knew that I would get a little bit more opportunities than I’ve had in the other games that we played . . . and I just wanted to prove to my teammates and my coaches that I can get the job done.”

The Chiefs may have more options in the backfield next weekend, but head coach Andy Reid said McKinnon “gives you all kinds of confidence just by the way he handles himself” so he may not be done in the spotlight this postseason.