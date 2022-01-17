John Elway “would definitely like to be involved” with new Broncos ownership

Getty Images

John Elway has been associated with the Broncos for most of the last 40 years and he’d like that association to continue after the team is sold to new owners in the near future.

Elway stepped down as the team’s General Manager after the 2020 season, but has remained involved with the team in a consulting role. He told Mike Klis of KUSA that he’d like to play a similar role with a new owner.

Elway said he does not want to be “the face” of the franchise, but hopes to assist “with the understanding of football, how everything works, and be around and be an advisor.”

“Who knows where that is and where that falls, but I do have interest in being a part of it,’’ Elway said. “The Broncos have been in my life for 40 years, so I’d to be a part of it. So it’s a matter of seeing how everything plays out and what’s going to happen. I’m sure there will be a lot of things going on, but I would definitely like to be involved.”

A legal obstacle to a sale was eliminated in a Denver court last week and team president Joe Ellis said the team plans “an announcement regarding ownership shortly after” they hire a new head coach.