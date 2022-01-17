JuJu Smith Schuster: It would be nice to stay for another four years

Getty Images

Sunday night’s 42-21 loss to the Chiefs was likely Ben Roethlisberger‘s final game with the Steelers, but wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster hopes that’s not the case for him.

Retirement isn’t on the table for Smith-Schuster, but he is set for free agency after signing a one-year deal to return to the team last offseason. He injured his shoulder in Week Five, but made it back to catch five passes for 26 yards in Sunday’s loss and said after the game that he’d like to stick around Pittsburgh for years to come.

“Honestly, it would be a blessing,” Smith-Schuster said, via SteelersDepot.com. “You know, I love the city. I love the fans. I love coach Tomlin. I love the coaches, my teammates, players, everyone . . . the media side to the training room. It’s been unbelievable. My career here has been amazing. It would be nice, you know, to stay here and to play with these guys again, same coaches and everyone. So, yeah, it would be nice to stay for another four years.”

Smith-Schuster’s market didn’t develop as hoped before last year’s return to Pittsburgh. Missing the majority of this season may not make for a more robust response this time around and it remains to be seen if the Steelers share his desire to extend the relationship beyond this year.