Kyler Murray pick six gives Rams 21-0 lead

Things are going South for the Cardinals — and fast.

Already down 14-0 and with his feet planted in the end zone, quarterback Kyler Murray tried to avoid a sack by tossing the ball away. The only problem was that he threw it right to cornerback David Long, who picked off the pass and returned it 3 yards for a touchdown.

That play came after a long review of a pass on second-and-7 from Arizona’s 4-yard line. The ruling on the field was that A.J. Green had caught the pass then fumbled it. That ruling on the field took several minutes, presumably for someone to review it. But head coach Sean McVay elected to challenge the play and was once again proven right as the call was overturned to an incomplete pass.

Green did not have possession long enough for it to be considered a catch.

On the next possession, the Cardinals finally recorded a first down. But Murray threw his second interception in as many drives as a pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by defensive lineman Marquise Copeland.

But a holding penalty put the Rams behind the chains and Arizona forced a punt.