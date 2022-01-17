Mike Vrabel: We’re going to need to run the football to be at our best

Getty Images

The Titans know they’ll be facing the Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs and head coach Mike Vrabel knows what he thinks will be vital to their chances of advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

Vrabel said during his Monday press conference that he thinks it’s vital that the Titans run the ball well in Saturday’s home game.

“We’re going to need to run the football,” Vrabel said, via Emily Proud of WKRN. “We’re going to need to do that to be who we are and be at our best and not be one-dimensional.”

Vrabel said that emphasis will be the same regardless of who is at running back against the Bengals, but the best-case scenario for Tennessee is that Derrick Henry is ready to go. Vrabel said this week of practice will be big for Henry to show that his foot is well enough for him to return to a starring role in the Titans offense.