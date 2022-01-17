NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Wild Card round games

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on January 17, 2022, 1:08 PM EST
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears
Getty Images

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason is underway. Nine teams remain in the Wild Card round entering Monday night. Teams left in the NFL playoffs include: Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

READ MORE: PFT’s NFL Wild Card 2022 picks and predictions 

Get the full NFL playoff schedule for 2022 below including TV channels, kickoff times, how to watch information and more. Plus, check back for final scores, results and analysis for every AFC and NFC playoff game.

2022 NFL Playoff Bracket

2022 NFL Playoff Schedule

Super Wild Card Weekend

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

READ MORE: Final play for Cowboys was failure of coaching and execution

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

  • Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX

Sunday, January 23

(5) Arizona Cardinals OR (4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

Related: 2022 NFL draft order: Jaguars secure top pick; Giants get two choices in top seven

Championship Round

AFC Championship Game

  • Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022
  • Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship Game

  • Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX

Super Bowl LV

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

2022 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.