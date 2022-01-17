Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown gives Rams early 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Rams are playing from in front.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went up to catch a 4-yard touchdown pass over Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson in the end zone, tapping his feet in bounds to secure the score.

The TD capped a 10-play, 52-yard drive that took 6:05 off the clock and gave Los Angeles a 7-0 lead.

Beckham also caught a 17-yard pass to begin the possession.

The Rams converted a third-and-1 play with a Matthew Stafford quarterback sneak. And Stafford’s touchdown to Beckham came on third-and-4.

Stafford has started the game 4-of-4 for 48 yards with a touchdown.

On the other side, the Rams’ defense has forced three three-and-outs to start the game. With only 2:15 left in the period, the Cardinals may finish the first quarter with -3 yards.