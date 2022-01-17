Patrick Mahomes on facing the Bills: “We’re expecting a fight, we’re expecting a battle”

Getty Images

The Chiefs will host the Bills on Sunday for the second consecutive year in the playoffs, and Patrick Mahomes is expecting a challenge.

The Bills and Chiefs, who both won easily in the wild card round, look like they’ll have the best, most competitive matchup in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“A really good football team that’s gonna play really hard,” Mahomes said of the Bills. “We’re expecting a fight, we’re expecting a battle. They have a great offense, great defense, great special teams. We played them in the AFC Championship Game last year, we know that it’s going to be another fight for us if we want to try to move on to the AFC Championship Game this year.”

The Bills beat the Chiefs 38-20 in Kansas City in the regular season, but the Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites on Sunday.