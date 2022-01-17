Raiders announce Mike Mayock’s departure

Getty Images

The Raiders announced the firing of General Manager Mike Mayock.

“We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders,” team said in a statement. “We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future.”

The Raiders’ announcement came after news of interview requests for his replacement.

Then-coach Jon Gruden announced Mayock’s hiring on Dec. 31, 2018. Mayock, who previously worked as a draft analyst for NFL Network, replaced Reggie McKenzie.

Gruden had final say in personnel, so it’s hard to gauge Mayock’s part in the team’s six first-round choices during his tenure. The Raiders selected Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram, Henry Ruggs, Damon Arnette and Alex Leatherwood.

Gruden resigned on Oct. 11, and interim coach Rich Bisaccia led the team to the postseason.