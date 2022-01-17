Raiders fire Mike Mayock

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 17, 2022, 6:04 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Mike Mayock is out as the General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayock was informed today that he will not be retained, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The move doesn’t come as a huge shock, given that Mayock was brought in specifically to work with Jon Gruden, the head coach who was fired during the season. The Raiders have reportedly already started lining up interviews to find a replacement for Mayock.

Mayock, who lasted three years with the Raiders, was previously NFL Network’s draft expert, and it seems more likely that he’ll return to television than that he’ll get another GM job.

51 responses to “Raiders fire Mike Mayock

  1. The full tear down begins. This makes me sad, this pretty much means a whole new staff and mostly different roster..All i ask is one more year with Carr please, give it one more shot with him having a better defense and just slightly better oline that can go deep in the dance..

  2. Raiders fire a GM that made the playoffs. Dolphins fire a HC that nearly made the playoffs two years in a row.

    Why are these owners so dumb? “Let’s make sure our teams flounder for the rest of our ownership!”

  3. He’s not great on TV, just more palatable than McShay or Kiper.

  9. Team would have been pretty good with Mack and without AB, huh? And maybe without the 1st round grade on a 3rd round center?

  11. I wish him the best. If he’d done better in the first round, he’d still be the GM. Still, though, he brought us Crosby, Renfrow, Hobbs, Deablo, Koonce, etc. For that I’m very thankful.

  14. Most of his draft picks never made sense. Specifically because he never traded down when he could have still gotten those players.

  19. I liked Mayock. Seemed like he’d be a cool guy to have a beer with. Unfortunately, it is too tough to blame all the draft misses and trade misses on Gruden. Hopefully this means we will bring in a new HC as well. Heck, Mr. Davis, if you are reading this, I am willing to interview for the GM position as I have been a fan for many years and have no doubt my pre-draft draft picks are better than what we have been selecting.

  20. Looks like another total rebuild is in the works. Great. Hopefully the next guy does better. This team has pieces.

  22. The decision to trade for Antonio Brown is probably one of the big reasons he lost his job. The Raiders wasted a lot of time and resources on Brown. That decision wrecked the team that year and probably the next couple of years.

  23. I liked Mike Mayock as a Raider fan. However, you just can’t evaluate players on TV and then effectively take a GM job in the NFL. Personnel people across the NFL spend decades trying to reach the GM job. When you blow first round picks like he did, it’s time to move on. He can now rejoin his buddy Rich Eisen evaluating prospects on the NFL Network.

  25. Btw their is no such thing as a “draft expert” look at all the “experts” track records.

    Bill Tobin was spot on!

  26. After his draft results as GM, it’s hard to imagine he’d be asked to be a draft expert anywhere.

  28. New GM is likely going to want his own HC in, I respect the hell for what that team did on the feild with all distractions they had this season.

    That coach easily deserves another season.

  29. I don’t if he made the draft picks or if Gruden did. Obviously the picks were a mixed bag. Free agent signings were not good. He may have done enough someone will have him in their front office.

  30. The Raiders had a pretty good season considering the NFL seemed to plot against them.
    The Gruden thing, delayed the Browns game, then changed the covid rules so Wentz could play… and then the refs broke the rules to give Cincy a touchdown.

  33. Given his draft record with the Raiders, I can’t see him having much credibility in the same role on TV. Just goes to show what a waste of time it is to listen to all these talking heads leading up to the draft. Most of them miss more than they hit and they all get a pass to come back and do it again the next year. When they actually have to live with their decisions, we see the results.

  34. This is a move designed to be able to get rid of a coach who the players want to keep. New GM, new coach, and nobody catches any heat

  39. Would’ve been nice to see him get a year without Gruden. He definitely could have done a lot better with his first-rounders (especially the Arnette pick), but other than that he’s taken an unfair amount of criticism over his tenure. His record will finish at over .500 and he left the team in much better shape that he inherited it.

  41. Hard to believe there are no Gruden emails without Mayock on them. Mark Davis cutting the cord before the truth comes out. Mayock’s biggest flaw was not maximizing the draft and trading back for picks instead of reaching for players to prove a point.

  42. Inevitable after Gruden left. With Amazon picking up Thursday nights and going after Al Michaels probably will have a studio show he can hook on to.

  43. He’s a great evaluator of talent, can’t wait to hear his expertise again on tv.

    Oh, wait…

  46. I really liked Mayock as the NFL Network draft analyst. No team would ever make Mel Kiper their GM so I have no idea why any team would think Mayock would be a great GM.

  48. Not shocked at all. But he did do better than I thought he would. Heck he didn’t draft as bad as the raiders did in the past.

  49. I always like Mayock as an analyst.

    He always had unique takes on players. Everybody else seemed to just copy Kiper.

  50. Liked him there as GM. Drafted well. Not all were hits, just like any GM. Hope he gets another chance

  51. When the dust settled, the Raiders still made the Playoffs this year.

    Some of those players must have been the right ones…….

