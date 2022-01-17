Report: Dan Quinn has four interviews this week for head coaching jobs

January 17, 2022
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has several head coaching interviews lined up this week.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Quinn will interview with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

The former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons is again being courted as a potential head coach helping turn around the Cowboys defense this year under head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys ranked 19th in total defense this season but seventh in points allowed this season after ranking 23rd in total defense and 28th in points allowed in 2020. Micah Parsons is the clear favorite to win defensive rookie of the year honors and Trevon Diggs led the NFL in interceptions with 11 in Quinn’s defense this year.

Quinn compiled a 43-42 record in six seasons as head coach in Atlanta.

4 responses to "Report: Dan Quinn has four interviews this week for head coaching jobs

  1. Dan Quinn would be a good choice for the Bears, a bit better clock management, Atlanta could have won a super bowl.

  2. They know they’re going to lose him. They probably hope to get Zimmer back. If Dallas loses Moore as well, time will tell if staying with McCarthy was correct choice. Despite Stephen Jones comments, you can expect more internal discussion over the next week.

  3. Dan the Slogan Man will wow whichever new team he coaches with aphorisms like “iron sharpens iron” and “that which does not kill you makes you stronger.” He will extol the virtues of the “the brotherhood.” It will super-charge those guys for a season, maybe a couple of seasons, until they realize there’s no “there” there. Everyone will love him but the fans who pay to see a team that regularly loses because of its lack of fundamentals, discipline, conditioning, and judgment.

  4. Even as a casual observer, didn’t he always look like he was in way over his head as head coach of the Falcons? As a head coach he seems to make a fine Defensive Coordinator….

