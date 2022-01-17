Report: Raiders request interviews with Jerod Mayo, Dave Ziegler, Ed Dodds

Getty Images

The Raiders still employ interim coach Rich Bisaccia and full-time General Manager Mike Mayock (as far as we know). But they are looking at candidates for both jobs, according to multiple reports, and it certainly appears they will move on from Mayock.

The Raiders have requested permission from the Patriots to interview inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler. They also want to talk to Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Dodds got his start in personnel under Al Davis as an intern from 2003-06.

Ziegler just completed his ninth season with the Patriots’ scouting department and his first season as director of player personnel. He spent the 2020 season as New England’s assistant director of player personnel, following four seasons as the director of pro personnel and three as the assistant director of pro scouting.

Ziegler joined the Patriots after three seasons with the Broncos, serving in a variety of roles in their scouting department.

Mayo has an interview with the Broncos this week and could have more this hiring cycle, including with the Texans. He interviewed with the Eagles last year.

Mayo finished his third season as a Patriots’ assistant coach with Saturday’s 47-17 loss to the Bills.