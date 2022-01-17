Texans request interview with Jonathan Gannon

Getty Images

Add Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to the list of candidates for the Texans head coaching job.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Texans have requested an interview with Gannon.

Houston is the third team to show interest in interviewing Gannon in this hiring cycle. The Broncos and Vikings have also submitted requests for an interview since firing their head coaches.

Gannon’s first season as the Eagles defensive coordinator came in Sunday afternoon’s 31-15 loss to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. The tough finish came after a good second half performance on Gannon’s side of the ball and he’ll likely emphasize that part of his record in any conversations with the three teams showing interest in his services.