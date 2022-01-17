Tom Brady notches 35th postseason win, 85th postseason touchdown pass

Getty Images

Tom Brady keeps re-writing the NFL playoff record book.

The Buccaneers’ win over the Eagles on Sunday was the 35th postseason win of Brady’s career. That’s not just an NFL record, it dwarfs second-place Joe Montana, who won 16 postseason games as a starting quarterback.

Brady also threw two touchdown passes, giving him 85 in the postseason in his career. Again, no one else is close: Montana and Aaron Rodgers are tied for second, with 45 career touchdown passes in the postseason.

Overall, Brady has completed 1,135 of 1,801 passes in the playoffs, for 12,720 yards, with 85 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. His playoff numbers are so far ahead of the rest of the NFL that the records may prove to be unbreakable.