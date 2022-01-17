Trent Williams experiences first postseason victory of his career

Getty Images

Trent Williams has played 11 seasons. It took 152 games before the 49ers left tackle experienced his first postseason victory.

Williams twice went to the playoffs with Washington and twice lost.

San Francisco beat Dallas 23-17 on Sunday.

“I was so happy for Trent,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I don’t think people realize how much Trent enjoys playing football. Anytime you have a guy that talented, and he is as talented as anyone on the planet, they can show up and do better than most people.

“What separates Trent is he enjoys it and tries to get after people. He loves playing and when he practices, he practices only one way. I know how upset he was last week (when he was inactive with an elbow injury). It meant a lot to him to get to the playoffs and for us to give him that chance.”

It was quite a week of firsts for Williams. He learned Friday he earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time, and two days later, the 49ers upset the Cowboys.

“It feels better than any accolade that anybody could give me,” Williams said. “It’s the best feeling in the world. Obviously, it is short-lived. It’s a tournament, and we have another big game next week, but it’s the best feeling.”