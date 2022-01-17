Vikings complete interview with John Spytek

Getty Images

The Vikings completed an interview with Bucs executive John Spytek on Monday, the team announced.

They also are expected to speak with Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raîche on Monday after interviewing Titans vice president of football operations Monti Ossenfort on Sunday.

Since firing G.M. Rick Spielman along with head coach Mike Zimmer on Jan. 10, the Vikings also have requested interviews with Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf, Browns executives Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Glenn Cook, Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Spytek is the Bucs’ vice president of player personnel, his first year in the role in his sixth season with the team.

He began his career with the Lions in 2004 and then spent five seasons with the Eagles, two with the Browns and three with the Broncos before arriving in Tampa.