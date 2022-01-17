Vikings complete interview with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Getty Images

The Vikings completed their second interview with a General Manager candidate Monday. After speaking with Bucs executive John Spytek earlier in the day, the Vikings interviewed Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Adofo-Mensah joined General Manager Andrew Berry in Cleveland in March 2020. Adofo-Mensah previously spent seven seasons with the 49ers, including two years as director of football research and development.

He is a former basketball player at Princeton, who earned his undergraduate degree there in 2003 before getting a master’s in economics from Stanford in 2013.

The Vikings also are expected to speak with Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raîche on Monday. They interviewed Titans vice president of football operations Monti Ossenfort on Sunday.

Since firing G.M. Rick Spielman along with head coach Mike Zimmer on Jan. 10, the Vikings also have requested interviews with Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.