Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2022, 11:24 PM EST
Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingbury entered the 2021 season on an obvious hot seat. Despite a 10-2 start, he could be ending it the same way.

With a 1-4 slide to end the regular season and a blowout loss to the Rams in the wild-card round, will the Cardinals make a coaching change?

It’s a fair question to ask, given the way the campaign ended for Arizona. Making the question more fair is the fact that the Cardinals have a long history of changing coaches. Despite the fact that the franchise has existed for more than 100 years, no head coach has ever lasted more than six seasons.

For Kingsbury, it’s been three. The three initial years of Kyler Murray‘s career. Now, with Murray poised to expect a second contract that will consume a much larger percentage of the team’s salary cap, it will be harder to put a team around him. This year, the Cardinals had a team around him that, through the first 12 games, looked to be the best in the league.

Now? Not. Now, the question is whether the Cardinals will stand pat with Kingsbury for the final year of his contract or move on.

It’s ultimately for the Cardinals to decide. The past six games, which would have been winless but for a win at Dallas in Week 17, complicate the decision considerably.

So what will they do? Kingsbury has gone 24-24-1, with one playoff berth and a non-competitive showing against a division rival. Will it be enough? Time will tell.

22 responses to “Will Kliff Kingsbury survive Arizona’s late-season collapse?

  1. Shouldn’t. Had the team in first and then once they hit adversity he showed zero ability to navigate those waters, and return the team to the winning path they had been on. He’s a blue sky coach when all is good he’s not half bad. But when it gets ugly, complicated he is well short of NFL HC material IMO. He looks like an OC to me not an HC.

  2. Nevermind it being their first playoff game, are we sure it wasn’t their first football game period?

  6. What? It would be such a “bad franchise” thing to do to finally make the playoffs and then fire your coach. They faded, but that started when Murray missed a few games and Hopkins went out with the knee. It’s sometimes hard to recapture momentum, and losing one of the best receivers in the league really hurts an offense. A new coach means starting all over again. Give him time to build.

  7. You fail to mention the last 7-8 games injuries and Covid taking out key players like Murray, Conner, Edmonds, Hudson and Hopkins and others. When they were healthy with all their players Kingsbury was fine. Kliff also won two games with Colt McCoy.

  9. That’s harsh.
    The Cards are in one of the toughest if not the toughest divisions. They did well to make playoffs.
    Rams are superstar team loaded on all sides of ball.
    This was learning experience for Cards getting this far. This team has solid foundation for greater goals.

  10. Its probably Murray that shouldn’t…
    move him to running back and get a QB with some size, arm strength that can read defenses!

  13. They’ll probably dump him & hire a proven loser that’s been fired elsewhere. That’s how it works in the NFL.

  16. Yes. The owner is a sucker, doesn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, and is happy to just be above .500.

    ~Cardinals fan

  17. Not that any of our votes or opinions matter, but as a Cardinals season tix holder they should move on from Kliff. He’s medicore at best. His only consistency is his questionable decision making in far too many games. He’s taken the Cardinals as far as they can go and the only direction left for him to take them is regression.

  18. Dear Cardinals and Seahawks, please keep the status quo. Don’t listen to the naysayers. We see multiple Super Bowl titles in the near future for both of you, if you just stay the course. Sincerely, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay.

  19. This is the kind of thing that happens when you post images of yourself watching the draft in your luxurious mansion.

  21. Kinda nice somebody played worse then the Pats huh … but then again the wildcard round is there to get rid of the deadwood n pretenders … on to 2022 !!!.

  22. One more year for both coach and QB, I would guess. Maybe they then trade Murray for what they can get and let the new coach select his QB in the 2023 draft, which is supposed to be a good one for that position.

