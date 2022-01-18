2022 NFL draft order: Eagles hold 15th, 16th, and 19th overall picks

Getty Images

The Wild Card round of the playoffs is in the books and that means we now know six more spots in the draft order for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Eagles lost to the Buccaneers on Sunday and that leaves them with the 19th overall pick for the spring. That will be the lowest of the three first-round picks they own in this year’s draft.

A draft day deal last year netted them the Dolphins’ first-round pick, which came in at No. 15 after their 9-8 finish this season. They also picked up the 16th overall pick as compensation for sending quarterback Carson Wentz to Jacksonville during the offseason.

The Eagles won’t necessarily be staying there when the first round gets underway in Las Vegas on April 28 as they could make moves up or down the draft board with those assets in their pocket.

Here’s how the entire first round order shapes up with eight teams still alive in the race for Super Bowl LVI:

1. Jaguars (3-14)

2. Lions (3-13-1)

3. Texans (4-13)

4. Jets (4-13)

5. Giants (4-13)

6. Panthers (5-12)

7. Giants (via 6-11 Bears)

8. Falcons (7-10)

9. Broncos (7-10)

10. Jets (via 7-10 Seahawks)

11. Washington Football Team (7-10)

12. Vikings (8-9)

13. Browns (8-9)

14. Ravens (8-9)

15. Eagles (via 9-8 Dolphins)

16. Eagles (via 9-8 Colts)

17. Chargers (9-8)

18. Saints (9-8)

19, Eagles (9-8, Wild Card loser)

20. Steelers (9-7-1, Wild Card loser)

21. Patriots (10-7, Wild Card loser)

22. Raiders (10-7, Wild Card loser)

23. Cardinals (11-6, Wild Card loser)

24. Cowboys (12-5, Wild Card loser)