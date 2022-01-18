49ers say Jimmy Garoppolo, Fred Warner will be limited at practice

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave a pre-practice update on some of the team’s injured players on Tuesday, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and linebacker Fred Warner.

Garoppolo suffered a slight right shoulder sprain in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and Shanahan said on Monday that the thought the quarterback would practice this week. On Tuesday, Shanahan said that Garoppolo will take part in the first session of the week on a limited basis.

That will also be the case for linebacker Fred Warner. Warner hurt his ankle, but early signs were optimistic about his outlook and practicing in any fashion is a good sign for his availability against the Packers.

Defensive end Nick Bosa remains in the concussion protocol and will not practice Tuesday. Defensive end Jordan Willis has an ankle injury and will also sit out.