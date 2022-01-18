Aaron Rodgers understands the history of the Packers-49ers playoff rivalry

The Packers and 49ers have played each other in the playoffs eight times, with each team winning four, and several of those games being remembered as NFL postseason classics. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows all about it.

But Rodgers indicated that while he can appreciate the history, that probably matters more to fans than to the players on the field. Rodgers noted that Packers fans still get upset about a missed call on a Jerry Rice fumble setting up Steve Young’s game-winning touchdown pass to Terrell Owens in the 1998 playoffs, but said that doesn’t have a lot of bearing on this week’s game.

“It’s not really motivation,” Rodgers said. “Motivation comes from within. I already have enough motivation. Inspiration? I did watch this rivalry growing up. One big moment that sticks out was Young to T.O., for sure, and I think a lot of Packer fans talk about there being a fumble on that drive that wasn’t called. But no extra motivation. I’ve been around and played a lot of football. I understand the history of this rivalry, the history of us against them. But these are two different teams.”

Football fans can only hope to get a game on Saturday as good as some of those Packers-49ers playoff games of the past.

17 responses to “Aaron Rodgers understands the history of the Packers-49ers playoff rivalry

  2. It doesn’t have to be as exciting as past rival games, just better than last weekend’s games.

  4. Isn’t Rodgers 0-3 against the 49ers in the playoffs? Fangio owned him, while Kaepernick owned Capers. Saleh owned him while Shanny owned Pettine.

  6. Ya know what also happened? Brent Jones was ASSUALTED in the 1995 Divisional Playoff game routinely. They didn’t call it once. So let’s not whine too much about Jerry’s fumble.

    And lets not also forget the Monday Night Lambeau game in 1996 when Bill Walsh accidentally left a copy of the playbook in the hotel lobby that wound up in the hands of the Packers. They literally knew the first 15 Niners plays of the game and save for a horrible missed down-by-contact call, the packers squeeked out the win 23-20.

    Aaron’s right. Fans never, ever forget

  7. Reporter: Does the history provide extra motivation?
    Rodgers: No, just more inspiration

  8. Rice DID fumble,….but T-O was an ascending and great player, the NFL didn’t use replay then, so it is what it was. The Packers have been a mostly good to great team for 25ish years. With the HOF qualities of Favre and Rodgers, we should have another SB title or SB appearance than we do. This is A-Rog’s year to address his less than stellar playoff and championship game performances….how’s that for motivation Mr. Rodgers!!!

  10. The historic quest for an unprecedented 14th World Championship continues for the most successful team in NFL history.

    Better football……..

    ……for better people.

  11. I look forward to this game. I’ll be there!

    I’ll have to record the Vikings game this weekend.

    What time do they play?

  12. Rodgers understand the choking history of the Packers. 😆 🤣 😂
    ——
    I can’t think of anything dumber than a viking fan insulting our playoff history. I’m trying, but I can’t.

  13. And lets not also forget the Monday Night Lambeau game in 1996 when Bill Walsh accidentally left a copy of the playbook in the hotel lobby

    +++++

    The Genius couldn’t keep track of his own playbook. Brilliant!

    I just hope for another early Craig Newsome type impact play from the secondary early on, that was the play that got the Packers over the 49er hump.

  14. The 9ers have a stingy tough front four and a good run game it keeps games close for them. I hope GB makes Jimmy be the one that ha o beat then, but Shanny know LaFleur band what he likes to do better than anyone, so it wil be an intersting game.

  15. Why are we even listening to a clown who thinks he is immunized from COVID by listening to a witch doctor’s advice?

    And, to make it even more galling, Ewwin Wawgers has historically profited from unethical conduct (that should be called taunting) by intentionally trying to get the other side to jump offsides in order to get free plays that Wawgers is unable to get playing ethical football.

    Yeah, we should listen to Ewwin lecture us on ethics and conduct!

  16. Fans of both the Packers and the 49ers can take pride in knowing their nine-time matchup ties the NFL record for team rivalries in the divisional round. Of course, fans of the Vikings, Bears, Seahawks and Rams will derisively point how few of the matchups between Green Bay and San Francisco have resulted in Super Bowl championships. Yet doesn’t it really say something about the caliber of BOTH franchises, considering how many other teams would love to have the opportunity to play NINE times in the divisional playoffs?

  17. lesepi says:
    January 18, 2022 at 7:07 pm

    And, to make it even more galling, Ewwin Wawgers has historically profited from unethical conduct (that should be called taunting) by intentionally trying to get the other side to jump offsides in order to get free plays that Wawgers is unable to get playing ethical football.

    Yeah, we should listen to Ewwin lecture us on ethics and conduct!
    *********
    Seriously, this is a legitimate question: are you like 12 years old?
    Because you sound like you’re about 12 years old.

    That, and you honestly don’t understand a specific aspect of football that every single team practices and takes advantages of.
    Some better than others. 🤣

